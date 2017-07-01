MARWA in hot soup for naming NASA politicians funding AL SHABAAB to butcher locals in Lamu

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has found himself in deep trouble for accusing politicians allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) and blaming them for the recent Al Shabaab activities in Lamu County.





Speaking yesterday, Lamu politicians led by Mkomani MCA, Ali Bakari Mohammed, told Marwa off accusing him of playing politics with the issue.





They dismissed Marwa’s claims that the..



