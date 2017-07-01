MARWA in hot soup for naming NASA politicians funding AL SHABAAB to butcher locals in Lamu

...recent Al Shabaab attacks were planned by NASA politicians in the region.





They challenged him to take swift action against the said politicians behind terror attacks and stop making allegations through the media.





Marwa linked NASA politicians to Thursday’s attack and kidnapping of Public Works Principal Secretary and the butchering of innocent civilians.





He said that politicians were funding Al Shabaab to target individuals and regions linked to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.





