Man tries to snatch DAVIDO’s expensive chains at Nairobi’s B-Club (Watch VIDEO).

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - A video of a man trying to snatch Davido’s expensive chains when he recently performed at an exclusive party in Nairobi’s B-Club has emerged.

The man is seen trying to snatch Davido’s chains but the singer manages to push him away before his security forms a ring arond him.

Watch the  video of the incident that took place when Davido was headlining an exclusive party at B-Club.

