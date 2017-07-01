Man skins Nairobi Nairobi LADIES alive, Instagram bimbos will go mad after reading this.

1) An Uber to my place from town is at least Sh500. To unemployed young Nairobi girls, that is ‘so cheap.’ To a jobless father of one, that is the price of two kilos of sugar or four kilos of maize flour. A late night matatu home is just Sh50.



(2) You meet a 22-year-old with a phone whose cost can cater for your rent for 6 months at your Umoja flat; and on the first date, she picks the priciest item on the menu. I once visited this woman who had made me think that she is a granddaughter of the Kenyattas. You know what she had for a table? I was served sukuma wiki on a black water drum. It was humbling.



(3) Have you ever invited a woman for lunch at one of the mid-level restaurants in town that serve pretty decent meals, and she sneered at the food? They would always cite some silly reason, with ‘I don’t like the crowd’ topping the list of excuses.



Rarely do they turn down an offer to meet at Java or any restaurant that is considered upmarket. Certain joints are not Instagram-friendly, thus they are blacklisted mentally by most young girls.



(4) Most men know this silly game women play in…



