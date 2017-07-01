Mambo yabadilika! Samburu pledges to give RAILA 70% votes in August – We are tired with UHURU

..Samburu community had been shortchanged by the Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government and thus the reason to support Raila Odinga.

Leshore noted that the NASA candidate has over the 4 years gained support from the community as a result of Jubilee’s failure to address the plight of residents.


“The Jubilee Government has neglected us since 2013.”

“The Laikipia grazing land is a pertinent issue this Government has failed to address,” Leshore said, adding that if elected, NASA would address insecurity in the region.

