Mambo yabadilika! OMAR HASSAN divorces RAILA and tells him to go to hell-I don’t need you at all

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -Mombasa Wiper gubernatorial candidate and current Senator, Omar Hassan, has rejected former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s endorsement for the seat.





Speaking yesterday while on campaign trail, Hassan, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent Ali Hassan Joho of ODM, said he does not need Raila Odinga’s endorsement for him to be elected Mombasa Governor in August.





The outspoken Senator mocked Joho for being taken pictures with Raila Odinga, hoping that he will be elected by doing so.





“I am here to strengthen NASA’s perspective. He (Joho) has failed to deliver, I do not need to be going round with my principals to areas where I know they will be voted,” Omar said.





“I do not need the endorsement of the Kamba or Luo because I know I am in their souls. I want you to elect Raila and Kalonzo. We want to shun tribalism in this country and we have to do that by removing Uhuru, Ruto and Joho as well,” he added.



