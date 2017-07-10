Mambo yabadilika! NYERI residents reject UHURU and vow to vote for RAILA to the last man

Monday July 10, 2017 -Rebellion has emerged from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard of Central Kenya with a section of Jubilee supporters in Nyeri now vowing to vote for National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga.





The residents protested the exclusion of their Governorship candidate, Thuo Mathenge, from the ballot paper due to pending court case, saying Mathenge was being unfairly targeted.





They threatened to reject President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee if Mathenge will not be on the ballot come August 8th, saying they will vote for Raila to the last man.





They claimed that their candidate was being treated unfairly by Jubilee despite other leaders like Anne Waiguru, Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu being on the ballot even with pending cases.





“What we are asking is why Mathenge is not on the ballot paper. We might decline to vote or we will vote for Raila if Uhuru will not yield to our demand,” said one of the residents.



