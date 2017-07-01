Mambo yabadilika! MPs and former MPs in North Rift dump UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee and join RAILA

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid received a boost yesterday after a section of sitting and former MPs in Deputy President William Ruto’s North Rift region officially dumped Jubilee and joined the National Super Alliance (NASA).





The Kalenjin leaders including close allies of William Ruto, declared yesterday in Eldoret that they will support Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid.





Led by former Mosop MP and Jubilee Party director, David Koech, the...



