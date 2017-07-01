Mambio Yabadilika! MAASAIs in Narok defect from Jubilee to NASA! Vow to vote RAILA to the last man

Sunday July 23, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid has received a huge boost 16 days to the August 8th General Election.





This is after a group of 100 politicians and youths allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee from Narok defected to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA).





Led by Jubilee branch Chairman, Solomon Moriaso, the Jubilee leaders said they..



