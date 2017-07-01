MAKAU MUTUA tells both UHURU and RUTO to shut up and respect judges like Justice ODUNGA

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - Fast fading political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to respect the courts and stop intimidating judges.





While in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, Sunday , Uhuru and Ruto attacked the Judiciary including Chief Justice David Maraga and judges, following a High Court ruling that saw IEBC lose the presidential ballot papers printing case.





The case was filed by NASA, who sought that the...



