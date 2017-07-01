MAINA KAGENI in cloud nine after meeting WAYNE ROONEY in Tanzania (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 13 July 2017 - Popular Radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has taken to social media to express his delight after meeting his all-time favourite footballer, Wayne Rooney.





The former Manchester United captain, who has rejoined Everton, is currently in Tanzania with the Toffees for the Sportpesa Super Cup clash against Gor Mahia.





The Classic 105 presenter flew to Tanzania where he managed to meet the 31-old and Everton Manager, Ronald Koeman.





Maina shared a picture with Wayne Rooney and captioned it: “With the living Legend Wayne Rooney!! All the best, Wazza…. Thanks for the trophies, goals and great times!!!”





