MAGUFULI reveals who he supports between RAILA and UHURU and talks about NASA’s tallying centre.

Monday July 17, 2017 – Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, has denied endorsing NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the forthcoming General Election scheduled for August 8 th .





In an interview with one local daily, Magufuli’s aide, Mr January Makamba said that the Tanzanian strongman has never endorsed Raila for the top job.





Makamba, who is also the Environment Minister in Tanzania, also talked about news that the country will host a tallying centre on behalf of Raila Odinga who is..



