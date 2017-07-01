MAGUFULI is planning to help RAILA rig August polls - New evidence emerges and State House is trembling

..rig the August polls.





Kuria noted that Magufuli was helping NASA to set up a parallel tallying center to that of the IEBC to declare Raila Odinga the winner and steal President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.





The Jubilee brigade told the Tanzanian President to leave Kenya alone and allow Kenyans to exercise their democratic right.





“President Magufuli should tell Kenyans what is his role in NASA campaigns,” Kuria stated.





