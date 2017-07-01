LUOs and all NASA supporters in Kenya should not have S£X on Election Day – RAILA ODINGA orders.

Monday July 17, 2017 - NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has ordered all members of the Luo community to abstain from s*x on the night of the August 8.





Speaking in Homa Bay on Sunday, Raila said asked married supporters not to have s*x on that night since it will be Election Day.





“Chieng cha en odichieng' mapek. Chieng'no onge nindo. Jowuoyi nindo mana oko. Wang'ni adwa ka chieng' go ombulo chiegni to onge ngama nind gi ng'ama dhako," he said in Dholuo.





This translates to “August 8 will be a...



