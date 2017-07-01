Lipia “Nunu” boss-Nairobi PR@ST!TUT£ nearly skins a man alive after he failed to pay her after “Lungula”(VIDEO).

Sunday, July 23, 2017 - There was drama in downtown Nairobi after a s3x worker confronted a man who failed to pay her after s3x.





“Nilipe pesa yangu....Uiiiiiiiii..Uiiiiiiiii( pay me my money)” The infuriated pr@st!tut3 yells as the helpless man defends himself saying that he has not b@ng3d her.





Another woman is heard asking in the background “Amekula shoti ngapi”.





This should be a lesson to men who buy s3x from pr@st!tut3s.





Ukikula mali lazima ulipie.





Watch video of how the drama unfolded in downtown Nairobi.



