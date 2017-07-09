Life and times of departed Interior CS, Retired Major General Joseph NKAISERRY in PHOTOs.

Sunday, July 09, 2017- The former Interior CS was pronounced dead on arrival at Karen Hospital on Saturday morning and the cause of his death is yet to be established.





The 69-year old served in military for 29-years and ascended to the rank of Major General before joining politics in 2002.





He was tapped by President Uhuru to replace Joseph Lenku in the Interior Security docket after a series of terror attacks in November 2014.





The photos below highlight Nkaiserry’s times in this world.