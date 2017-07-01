Lee Funeral Home ships in a brand new Jaguar Hearse as dignitaries continue dying (PHOTOs)

Monday, 17 July 2017 - Lee Funeral Home has acquired a brand new Jaguar Hearse.





We are used to the famous Mercedes Benz Hearse that has ferried the bodies of various dignitaries among them Jacob Juma and Lucy Kibaki but you will now be seeing a new Jaguar Hearse that was recently acquired by the funeral home.





Nairobi County Chief Of Staff, George Wainana, shared photos of the brand new Jaguar hearse that Lee Funeral Home has acquired saying,





Lee funeral continues to raise the standards as it acquires a brand new Jaguar hearse. The hearse makes its maiden trip to send off Rt. Gen. Nkaissery. Another example of how Nairobi is becoming a world class city!





Just incase you want to leave in a hurry, Lee Funeral Home has you covered.

See photos in the next page.



