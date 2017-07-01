Leave MATIANGI alone, RUTO tells aging RAILA ODINGA and asks him to wait for a political thumping

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to leave acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, alone and stop linking him to his silly politics.





On Tuesday during a NASA rally in Kibera, Raila claimed that Matiangi has been holding secret meetings with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and CEO Ezra Chiloba to plot the rigging.





“This election will be a peaceful revolution.”





“We want to warn Matiang’i.”





“He is a player in the Jubilee team and..



