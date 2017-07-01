LADY exposes WILLY PAUL with damaging screenshots, this guy should just cross over to secular.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 10:43
Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - Former Ghetto boy and controversial singer, Willy Paul, has been behaving like a small god.
The young man from Mathare is now demanding money to book an appointment with him.
One of his female fans shared screenshots of her conversation with Willy Paul, where he is seen demanding for an appointment fee of Sh 2,200.
He told her to send the...
Page 1 2