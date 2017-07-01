LADIES attack LILLIAN MULI after she got cosy with a man they all want to bed, blame it on “Kamuti”.

Monday, 17 July 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has broken the hearts of Nairobi ladies especially those ladies at Kilimani Mums gossip group, after she shared a photo getting mushy with handsome Inooro TV anchor, Ken Wakuraya.





Ken is among the hottest TV male anchors in Kenya according to Nairobi ladies.





They all want to bed her and that’s why they don’t hide their thirst on social media.





Lillian Muli posted a photo planting a kiss on..



