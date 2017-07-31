KURIA deletes a post where he said MUSANDO was b@ng!ng a LADY in Roysambu as Kenyans call for his arrest.

Monday, July 31, 2017 -Gatundu South, Moses Kuria, has deleted a post on his facebook page where he called ICT manager Chris Musando an idiot and claimed that he was having s3x with a lady in Roysambu when he was reported missing.

Kuria went to Roysambu and posed with Musando’s car, claiming that he was enjoying s3x escapades with a lady and then joked about his reported missing.

Musando's body was later found at City Mortuary with his arms chopped off.

Kenyans on social media have been calling for Kuria’s arrest, claiming that he is a suspect in the mysterious death of the ICT Manager whose dead body was found at City mortuary.

They don’t understand why cops allowed him to touch Musando’s car that was found in Roysambu before detectives dusted it.



No one is allowed to interfere with a scene of crime but Kuria was busy touching Musando's car and posing for photos which he later posted on social media.

Here’s what Kuria posted on his facebook page on Musando’s mysterious disappearance.

He has deleted the post after Kenyans called for his arrest.