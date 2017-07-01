KTN’s BETTY KYALO’s brother opens up on his struggle with mental illness (READ)

Tuesday, 25 July 2017 - KTN anchor, Betty Kyalo’s brother, Brian, has opened up about his struggle with mental illness and depression.





Brian, who is a renown cinematographer and director of hit political satire show, XYZ, revealed that he was diagnosed with Bipolar type 2 three years ago.





In an interview with local media house, Brian said:





“ I have bipolar 2 disorder so it never gets to the point of suicide or self-harm.





I just go through periods where I..



