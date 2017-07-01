KTN’s BETTY KYALO’s brother opens up on his struggle with mental illness (READ)

...am so low, a period where every day is a bad day, and no matter how much alcohol you take it does not give you a high.





In fact, nothing you do or take can get rid of the dark clouds in your life; you are trapped in a depressive state.





Imagine having continuous bad days that will just not let up no matter what you do.





Then when you are on a manic stage you feel like you can conquer the world, and during this stage, I can even do three days straight of no sleep and in the past, I would be doing two or three projects at ago and somehow manage .”





Betty was proud of him and took to social media to congratulate him for being brave.





Betty wrote:





“ Bro, I’m so proud of you for coming out and telling your inspiring story. May you impact lives and families dealing with what you went through.





I’m happy that you have gone through the fire and came out stronger with so much zeal for life. Love you to pieces.





#Stronger. ”





