KISII elders threaten to curse MATIANGI if he rigs RAILA! The KISIIs are in NASA not with UHURU/ RUTO

Thursday July 27, 2017 - A section of Kisii community elders have threatened to curse Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, for working with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Addressing journalists in Migori town on Wednesday , the elders said they will curse Matiangi for working with Uhuru yet the whole Kisii community is supporting NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





The elders were joined by Migori elders who..



