Kilimani Mums reveal how they use ‘Strepsils’and ‘Rexona’ to satisfy Kenyan men during S*X.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - If you thought the infamous Kilimani mums Facebook group is a platform where women gather to gossip and wash their dirty laundry, then you are wrong.





It seems these mums have a serious research and development department where they brainstorm on how to spice up their bedroom matters.





After they discovered that strepsils has another use besides curing sore throats, they have now made another ground breaking discovery on the use of Rexona soap besides its intended purpose.





According to Kilimani mums, these..



