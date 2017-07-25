KIKUYUs will not support RUTO for Presidency in 2022 after UHURU leaves State House - KALENJIN told.

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee Party Senator has told Deputy President William Ruto to forget the Kikuyu community’s support in his 2022 presidential bid.





Speaking on Monday, Njoroge who has since fallen out with Jubilee Party leaders said the Kikuyu community will never vote for Ruto because of what he did to the community during the 2007-08 post election violence.





Njoroge also said Mt. Kenya region voters will never give away the…



