KIKUYUS hate RAILA with a passion! See what they did to his banners in Nyeri moments after being mounted

Sunday July 30, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have been ‘banned’ from setting foot in Nyeri after residents destroyed their campaign banners moments after being mounted.





The ethically incensed Kikuyus believed to be supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta destroyed a billboard displaying National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka located in Nyeri . The billboard was destroyed less than two days after the banner was mounted.





Mathira Parliamentary aspirant on an ODM ticket, Chris Maina Kiruta, condemned the incident insisting that each and every candidate has a right to campaign in each and every part of the country.





He accused Uhuru/Ruto and their Jubilee supporters of ethically demarcating the country and locking some people out of certain regions.





