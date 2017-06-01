KIDERO to beat SONKO in August – New opinion poll shows as ESTHER PASSARIS beats SHEBESH

Thursday July 6, 2017 - A new opinion poll conducted by TIFA has shown that Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, will be re-elected in August despite being reviled by most Nairobians.





According to the survey that was made public on Thursday, if elections are held today, Kidero will get 44 percent of votes cast against Jubilee candidate, Mike Sonko, who will get 43 percent.





Peter Kenneth (Independent) was rated third at...



