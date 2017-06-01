KIDERO to beat SONKO in August – New opinion poll shows as ESTHER PASSARIS beats SHEBESH

...four per cent and was followed by Miguna Miguna, also an independent candidate, at one per cent.





The poll further revealed that 39 per cent of NASA supporters and three per cent of Jubilee's would allow Kidero a second term in office.





Eight per cent of city residents were undecided.





"Of the two leading contestants from various political parties, Sonko attracts a high proportion of NASA supporters as compared to Kidero," said TIFA.





The poll also showed Majority of Nairobians would vote Esther Passaris (57 per cent) for Women Rep and 25 per cent for incumbent Rachel Shebesh.





