KHALWALE’s FOUR children cheat death after they were involved in an accident (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 30 July 2017 - Senator Bonny Khalwale’s four children escaped unscathed after the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Kaimosi.





The Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant revealed that his son Tigana was behind the wheel when the accident happened.





He wrote on twitter: “My wives and I thank God for saving our 4 children in this afternoon's accident at Kaimosi. Kudos my brave son Tigana for controlling the car”





