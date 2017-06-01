Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, dumps boyfriend like Dandora garbage - She’s ruthless.

....relationship where you feel you are not growing mentally, you feel like somebody is dictating your life?”





“You feel you are mentally abused and demeaned every day?”





“Well, that's part of what I am talking about."





"Know when it's time to walk away.”





“Do not lower your standards to make others happy. This life depends on how you dress it :) being Single is not a crime. People break up and life moves on. Blessed day ahead”





She revealed her engagement to the guy known as Stephen in January but has since deleted photos she had uploaded on her Instagram together with him.