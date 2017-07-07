KERICHO residents teach RAILA ODINGA a lesson he will never FORGET- He was heckled like BURUKENGE!

Friday July 7, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Thursday got a shock of his life in Kericho County, after he was heckled and booed by Jubilee Party supporters while campaigning in the area.





Raila, who is trying to make inroads into areas with massive support for President Uhuru Kenyatta, told Kericho residents that tea farming had suffered under the Jubilee administration.

“Trade and farming has collapsed, true or false? Tea farmers are crying, true or false?” Raila asked Kericho residents, before getting a shocking response.





The infuriated crowd, mostly made of tea farmers from the area, told Odinga to his face that he was lying about tea farming declining under Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.





Every other question he posed to the audience was met with “uongo (it is a lie) and this embarrassed the entire NASA team.





Raila was accompanied by his runningmate, Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.



