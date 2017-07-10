KENYANS says RAILA ODINGA is not FIT for PRESIDENT of KENYA over his AILING HEALTH

Monday July 10, 2017- Kenyans across the political divide have claimed that NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is not fit to run for presidency in August, because he has no energy of running country‘s affairs.





For the last six months, Raila, 73, has been hospitalized 3 times the latest one being on Sunday when he was admitted at Mombasa Hospital over food poisoning.





Through hashtag# RaoNotFitForKenya, millions of Kenyans stormed the social media expressing their fears over Raila Odinga’s ailing heath.





Here are some comments from Kenyans.





“Presidency is not like an Nigerian movie, you're sick and the next scene you're the elder! NO! # RaoNotFitForKenya ,” Rama wrote.





“ Raila's on and off visits to Israel are not genuine, he goes to Israel for regular medical checkups and not prayers,” Salome K. wrote.





“ Raila goes for medical treatment abroad, spends months....but claims to be abroad for " public lectures " Mluhya Halisi wrote.





“ # RaoNotFitForKenya he has to disclose his health status ,” Nicholus Oseko wrote.



