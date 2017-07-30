Kenyans react to IEBC’s decision to print over 900,000 extra presidential ballot papers.

Sunday, 30 July 2017- Kenyans on social media have smelled a rat in IEBC’s decision to print extra presidential ballot papers.





The electoral body said 20,818,000 papers have been printed to cater for the19, 687, 563 registered voters-a difference of 1,130,437.





The commission said: "They are in 416,360 booklets and will arrive on July 31 and August 1. The sum is inclusive of the one per cent provision in case of spoilt votes,"





The one per cent provision amounts to 196,875 extra ballot but the number of extra ballots is higher by 933,562.





This has raised eyebrows amidst reports of plot to rig the elections in favour of President Uhuru.





Kenyans took to twitter to give their views via #ExtraBallotScandal.



