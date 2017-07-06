Kenyans on social media skin ex-Citizen TV’s JULIE GICHURU alive over this tweet (LOOK)

Thursday, July 06, 2017 - Fast fading media personality Julie Gichuru has sparked a storm on social media after her tweet about the upcoming elections rubbed many the wrong way.





The former Citizen TV anchor, who has publicly endorsed President Uhuru’s re-election, wrote:





“I shout peace from the mountains I preach peace in the caves Through peace we shall find equity & justice, I sing peace, blessed peace ????????????????."





However, majority of Kenyans seemed to disagree with her insisting that peace will come automatically with credible elections.





