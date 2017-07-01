Kenyans on social media roast CS MAILU after sparing DP RUTO’s Weston Hotel over Cholera outbreak.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - Kenyans on social media have taken issue with Health CS, Cleopa Mailu’s decision to spare Weston Hotel over Cholera outbreak in the city.





On Wednesday, Mailu ordered closure of Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels but spared Weston Hotel-owned by DP William Ruto despite being the cradle land of Cholera.





In his defense, Mailu claimed that Weston was not closed on grounds that the food it served the affected was outsourced.





This did not go down well among Kenyans who took to twitter who in turn slammed Mailu’s decision.





Four people have died so far and at least 79 people with confirmed cases of cholera are being treated in various Nairobi hospitals.





