Kenyans have no respect for UHURU, see what this guy told him on social media (LOOK)

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - The General Election is around the corner and it appears to be the most competitive election yet in the history of Kenya.





President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking a second term against political nemesis, Raila Odinga, which is a repeat of the 2013 election where the former carried the day.





Uhuru took to twitter claiming that he has created 2.5 million jobs in his first term and hopes to...



