Kenyans are tired of UHURU’s cheap attacks on RAILA ODINGA and are telling him so (LOOK)

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been attacked by a section of Kenyans after he portrayed NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as ‘power hungry’

Uhuru said that Raila is only interested in taking power but has no agenda for Kenyans.





Some Kenyans found his remarks ironical given that he is also spending sleepless nights trying to convince voters to re-elect him.





