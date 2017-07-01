Kenyan WOMEN have become hunters, MAN narrates the trick a single mother used to seduce him in a matatu.

I think I got hit on by a daughter-mother tag team yesterday. I met them in a matatu. I sat two seats in front of them and while waiting for it to fill up this cute three year old comes to my seat, smiles up at me and asks my name.





I tell her I'm 'uncle' and she flat out refuses, says she knows all her uncles.





I tell her my name which of course she can't pronounce (she tried thendrik twice before she gave up) so she just gives up and annoints me 'Lafiki Yangu'. She even has a lisp like me. I'm charmed.





I don't like being with strangers kids lest something happens and I get blamed so I ask where mum is. She climbs on my lap and points to the pretty lady who's now moved to the seat right behind me. I turn around and she smiles, doesn't seem to mind the daughter chatting up this stranger.





Daughter is full of her own questions now: 'wapi toto wako', 'unachezaga na nani kama hauna toto' then she declares she's going to be magnanimous and 'cheza na mimi sababu mimi pia sina daddy'. For the next ten minutes as the mat fills up I get taught kindergarten tunes about 'sungura analala na jicho moja wazi' and I gladly sing along.





I'm getting barraged by the stage vendors with toys now and she really likes a pink pair of shades. I ask the mum if I can buy them for her and she has no objections. Little girl demands a selfie and so we turn around and the mother takes one.





The matatu is full now but baby girl refuses to go back to her mother. Again mother doesn't seem to mind and I don't too, I like kids.





I hold her while she…



