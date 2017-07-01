Kenyan MEN, this is how you treat a “Chips Funga” after a night of hot S£X.

1.Be the 1st to wake up. Don't wake her up and if she does tell her babe lala



2. Breakfast in bed. Pika mayai ya nyanya. Mpakulie na bread imepakwa butter plus tea. Mlete kwa bed.Spoon feed her . Romance muhimu



3. Bring her a clean towel aende bafu



4. After kuoga many will think unataka kumfukuza..No, tell her abaki for lunch.



5. Watch movies.. Netflix n chill.



6.Lunch.. Leave her alone kwa nyumba and go buy take away food. Leaving her alone in the house shows her u trust her bt for security reasons alert the watchie asikubali mtu atoke.



7. After lunch more movies and chit Chatting.



8. Jioni ikifika zindikisha mtu stage. Give her busfare.. Kiss her on the cheeks ndio watu waone yeye si chips Funga bt wife material.



9. Usiku ya manane send her a text wishing her goodnight and complimenting her bedroom skills.



10. Wife her.



Goodnight




