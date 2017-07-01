Kenyan LADY shares VIDEO wasting her SPONSOR’s dollars as you wallow in poverty.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Videos 05:11
Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - While some of you are living from hand to mouth, there are young ladies who are swimming in money thanks to their loaded sponsors.
Their work is simple.
Satisfy the s3xual thirst of sponsors and get good money in return.
This one shared a video goofing around with her sponsor’s foreign currencies to show that money to her is not a problem.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST