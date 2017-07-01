Kenyan LADY reveals what her boyfriend ALEX did to her after breaking her V!RG!N!TY, Men are animals.

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - A young Kenyan lady has expressed her woes on a popular gossip group on facebook after her affair with a guy called Alex went south.





According to the lady, Alex deflowered her and then dumped her like a tissue paper.





The man has no heart at all.





To make the matters worse, the lady is pregnant with twins, still depends on her mother and the guy is nowhere to be seen.





“Remember the day you took away my innocence you promised to stay, you promised you will always be…



