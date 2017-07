Kenyan LADIES over 30 are tired goods - NYAKUNDI mercilessly attacks MUTOKO, AVRIL and the rest.

Look at it this way, we have r

eached a day and age in which g@

y men imagine they can

be a woman’s best friend and l3

sbi

1

ans imagine that they can be a woman’s best lover; and both of them are acting, with the aid of feminists, towards c

ock blocking straight men. So s3

xua

lly-conflicted characters and h@m@s3

xuals like Maina Kageni, Larry Madowo, Willy Mutunga have gone out of their way to embrace feminism, just so as to make the lives of straight men miserable. It is the feminised man who poses an even bigger existential-threat to the societal fabric. Many are scattered in media houses and disguised as activists. And while we will Boniface Mwangi all the best in his campaigns, we warn him not to continue giving us his feminist-bullshit. We do understand he was new/green at the time when Passaris and Betty Waitherero misled him into anchoring the “my dress my choice” campaign.