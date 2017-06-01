Kenyan journalist reveals how he escaped death by a whisker and learns a hard lesson on tribalism (READ)

"6:00pm, I arrive at Mzee’s residence, my phone at 12%. I was in no rush, and I didn’t feel like charging my phone. 8:30pm, Mzee and I have dinner, just the two of us. My phone is at 3%.





I didn’t want to charge it; I knew I’d leave shortly and just get home. But something told me to charge it till 10%. 10:00pm, I leave Mzee’s residence in Utawala for home.





As I exit his neighborhood, I always turn right towards Mombasa Road. I hesitated, I thought of turning left towards Ruiru. I never turn left past 10:00pm. The car behind me hooted, I made the turn.





I am alone headed towards Ruiru, no car behind, no car ahead, it’s just Kevin son of Otiende, whose grandfather repelled the British in Winam, Kisumu.





I get to the forest said to be owned by Kenya 1. It’s dark, and scary. Everyone wants to cross this forest in record time at night. I near a river, and soon as I’m on the bridge, at 110 kilometres per hour, the most scary thing happens – a tyre burst! Left front wheel.





My vehicle swerves momentarily on the highway, a large truck approaches. Did I make it? Did I die? Let’s see paragraph 3.





I manage to control the car just before going under the river banks, and ground it to a halt at the pavement.





Here, there are three ways that I would have been dispatched to the ancestors – The location was too scary, pitch black, and on a river bank.





There are evil men who specialize in peacefully asking you of your belongings, and violently killing you with blunt objects before throwing your body onto the river.





Two, the vehicle was dangerously close to the highway, with cars speeding. It being a Saturday, I also would have been easily ran over, or even into, while changing the tyre.





Third, had I not been able to control the vehicle, I would have rolled over, and the result could have been fatal. My first instinct was to...



