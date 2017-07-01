Kenyan CEO presents a new Range Rover to his wife in streets of Nairobi on her birthday (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - The CEO of Bonfire Adventures, Simon Kabu, brought business to a standstill along Koinange Street when he presented a special birthday gift to his wife.





Simon bought a brand new Range Rover for his wife.





It was pomp and colour as he presented the classy guzzler to his wife.





They have built the tour company together and that’s why he decided to reward her with this special gift.





