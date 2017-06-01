Kenyan Celebrity causes a storm after confessing he wants to have raw S£X with ESTHER PASSARIS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 21:29

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - Capital FM producer and alleged King of Mafisi, Joe Muchiri, has left tongues wagging after he fantasized having r@w s3x with City businesswoman and aspiring Women Rep, Esther Passaris.

Joe Muchiri couldn’t hold his thirst when he saw a photo of Esther Passaris dressed to kill while campaigning in Kiambu.

He posted saying,

“#NASA, si mnipatie huyu one weekend. Vile amestand kwa hiyo gari. #Dry Fry.”

Joe’s s3xist comment on Esther Passaris sparked mixed reactions from his followers.

Men praised him for representing mafisi while ladies blasted him for...

