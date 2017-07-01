Kenya Airways Jobs in Nairobi

Website Executive

Kenya Airways is truly the Pride of Africa. Our global network now reaches over 60 destinations, 49 of which are spread across the Africa continent. With a modern fleet of 47 aircrafts, including seven Boeing 777 series, makes us one the youngest fleets in Africa.

Kenya Airways opens a world of opportunity across the continent, creating sustainable development by connecting its people and businesses within Africa and around the world.

At Kenya Airways we believe our greatest asset is our people. When you join Kenya Airways we provide you with training and all the systems and tools you require to perform. And best of all, we provide an environment that enables each and every one of our employees to achieve their full potential.

Maintain and update online marketing content aimed at marketing Kenya Airways products and services to increase traffic to the website, converting it to revenue.

Roles

· Generate and maintain website and social content to deliver the brand, engage consumers and drive online traffic.

· Update and distribute digital content including blog posts, product content, articles and press releases.

· Manage and accurately update online marketing content on a timely basis for organization’s web presence.

· Optimize content elements of digital marketing activity to build and engage with audiences via social media tools, through SEO and through CRM including ensuring the content is effective for natural search engine friendliness.

· Update all the pages on the website in line with seasonal and purchasing trends.

· Publish user reviews, monitor and report on activity to drive user generated content.

· Prepare and design development briefs for new content pages on the website and for social media campaigns.

· Collect campaign results in reports to analyze and make recommendations for improvements for future campaigns

· Maintain a current and accurate knowledge of competitor web sites and search engine optimization strategies. Keep abreast of competitor activity and recommend any necessary tactical action.

· Recommend improvements and alterations to web sites in order to make them accessible to search engines and user friendly to the users.

· Research and identify new online traffic and customer acquisition opportunities

· Reporting, analysis and on-going optimization of all E- marketing channels

· Keep current with emerging web technologies through relevant blogs, listservs,

· and events

· Assure web-based information is archived for future needs and reference

· Work cooperatively with key team members, clients and vendors

Key Performance Indicators

· Accuracy of online content and timely updates

· Click through improvement

· Competent use of content management systems

· Continual learning and knowledge of online initiatives of competitors

· Timely periodic Reports on Web activities

· Accessibility of KQ information and product through Kenya airways website

Requirements

· Bachelors degree in Marketing or Computer Science, with a minimum of 3 years experience in online marketing and/or website management/development

· Experience managing PPC, SEO and Affiliate programmes.

· Strong understanding of current online marketing concepts, strategy and best practice.

· Experience in ecommerce, SEO, PPC, Email marketing, and social media.

· Previous experience in a similar role

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, kindly apply online through our recruitment portal

HR Relationship Officer

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 54 destinations worldwide, 44 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually. The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has also been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row.

Kenya Airways has a fleet of 36 aircraft that are some of the youngest in Africa; this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner aircraft. The onboard service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Most recently it has scooped top awards at the Africa Investor (Ai) Tourism Investor Awards and was declared the Business Airline of the Year in Africa.

Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. For more information, please visit www.kenya-airways.com

Roles

· Interpretation , advising and communicating to line managers and staff on HR policies, procedures , changes and update and ensuring adherence.

· Support HR Relationship Managers as regards recruitment & Resourcing; performance management deployment; staff development tasks; succession planning processing; manpower planning & budgeting; job evaluation; change management assignments e.t.c

· Support the delivery of learning by keeping track of training attendance lists for specified training initiatives

· Conduct contract review sessions for 3rd party employees

Requirements

· Degree in Human Resource Management or any other relevant degree with a HND in Human Resource Management.

· 3-4 years work experience in a busy HR environment in a large commercial organization handling end to end HR Related transactions.

· Competency based interviewing skills

· Human capital management systems e.g. Oracle, SAP, Peoplesoft e.t.c

· IT proficiency.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, kindly apply online through our recruitment portal

Sales Manager Retail & Leisure

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 54 destinations worldwide, 44 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually. The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has also been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row.

Kenya Airways has a fleet of 36aircraft that are some of the youngest in Africa; this includes its flagship B787 Dream liner aircraft. The onboard service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Most recently it has scooped top awards at the Africa Investor (Ai)Tourism Investor Awards and was declared the Business Airline of the Year in Africa.

Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. For more information, please visit www.kenya-airways.com

To sell the Kenya Airways products to achieve the set sales Target within the Sales shops in Nairobi

Roles

· Manage and control budgetary to Safe guarding the cost centre budget

· Plan and mange approved Leave plan by rotating staff to cover sick off, maternity leave, Training etc. to ensure business continuity.

· Appointing staff to cover marketing/corporate functions where uniform staff is required e.g. Golf, agent’s awards, AGM for branding and marketing.

· In liaison with the Marketing department ensure that the branding in our retail outlets meets the corporate standards.

· Submit monthly activity reports with Sales earned vis-à-vis budget to monitor that that the Sales supervisors are taking good custody of all accountable document

· Visit all Shops Weekly and monitor that all shops adhere to opening and closing times and remain accessible for any consultation, updates.

· Allow Supervisors to make independent decision and coach them towards succession to ensure continuity

· Monitor the adherence of Tariff notices, Approved structural fares, Interline agreements to safeguard on KQ revenue.

· Appoint a fire Marshal/Fist aider in each Team/shop to ensure and adhere to high safety standards and good WCO practice in place.

· Ensure good customer service is practiced by measuring the number of OTIs and compliments to staff.

Requirements

· University Degree in related field.

· Sales and Ticketing knowledge

· Customer Service knowledge

· 5 years experience

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply online through our recruitment portal

Outstation Accounts Analyst

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 54 destinations worldwide, 44 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually. The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has also been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row.

Kenya Airways has a fleet of 36 aircraft that are some of the youngest in Africa; this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner aircraft. The onboard service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Most recently it has scooped top awards at the Africa Investor (Ai) Tourism Investor Awards and was declared the Business Airline of the Year in Africa.

Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. For more information, please visit www.kenya-airways.com.

Monitor all financial transactions at the outstation so that they are accounted for in a timely and accurate manner with a view to ensuring an overview of all outstation financial transactions. Act as a primary liaison for outstations to head office on all financial matters.

Roles

· Monitor for timely, complete and accurate submission of Daily sales Reports and Cargo reports from the Stations and GSA Stations

· Reconcile counter cash account and ensure 100% banking of all sales and funds received at outstations

· Monitor open bank reconciliation items for closure by following up with Outstation Accountants and treasury.

· Monitor outstation procurement to confirm done via valid contracts and in compliance with procurement policies and act as liaison between outstation accountants and KQ procurement for services

· Monitor outstation refunds to ensure payment within SLA period

· Verify outstation imprest reimbursement requests and ensure timely funding of imprest for continuous service delivery

· Monitor outstation supplier invoices and statements are promptly forwarded to head office for settlement and act as liaison for outstations on supplier payments

· Monitor timely reporting for all GSA’s and posting of all GSA related expenses for timely and accurate financial reporting.

· Monitor and confirm outstation accountants file tax and other statutory returns

· Act as a relief station accountant to enable control and review of outstation finance

· Monitor and confirm receipt of station weekly, monthly and quarterly finance packs

Requirements

· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) or related business degree

· Partial accounting qualification-CPA 2 or equivalent

· People management skills

· Good communication skills

· Knowledge in Analysis Tools: Spreadsheets

· 3 years of relevant working experience

How to Apply