KDF can never swear in RAILA ODINGA as their CiC! He is touching a live wire by abusing the military!

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been told to tame his venomous mouth and stop attacking the Military.





Over the last three months, Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, has been claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to rig the August 8 th General Elections using the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).





Speaking on Tuesday, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, urged Raila Odinga to…



