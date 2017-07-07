KAMBUA celebrates 5th wedding anniversary-Lilian Muli and Betty Kyallo should learn from her (PHOTOs)

Friday, 07 July 2017- Media girls in Kenya seem jinxed as most of their marriages end before even they begin in earnest.





Some of the media girls whose highly publicised weddings crumbled miserably include Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli and KTN’s Betty Kyallo.





However, it is not all doom and gloom as Kambua, who is celebrating 5th wedding anniversary attests.





The Gospel singer and TV host married her sweetheart, Pastor and businessman, Jackson Mathu, five years ago in a beautiful wedding ceremony held at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.





To celebrate their journey so far, Kambua shared this throwback photos of the wedding.



Check out photos below.