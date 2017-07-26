KALONZO’s family member abandons NASA and endorses UHURU/ RUTO’s re-election on August 8th

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after one of Kalonzo Musyoka's allies dumped him for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Professor Julia Ojiambo, who was Kalonzo Musyoka’s running mate in 2007, said she will support Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





Ojiambo said Uhuru is the most suitable candidate to push the country’s development agenda.





“Within his four-year rule, Uhuru has impacted remarkably well on…



